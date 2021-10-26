Q3 2021 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Bilia telephone conference about the third quarter results. We have muted your phone lines while we present the results, and then we will open up for you to put questions to ask. So my name is Kristina Franzen, and I'm the CFO of Bilia. And together with me, I have...



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Per Avander, Managing Director for Bilia AB. And we would like to start with some highlights, and then be a little bit deeper in the business areas. We have 3 different business areas, service business. We have a car business and fuel business, and be a little bit deeper in the service and car business.



But from the beginning, more generally, we reported an operating profit of SEK 489 million compared to quarter 3 last year, SEK 402 million. We improved the margin to 5.9% compared to 5.3% last year.



For used cars, we report the best result ever for the quarter, SEK 174