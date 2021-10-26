Oct 26, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO
Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Bilia telephone conference about the third quarter results. We have muted your phone lines while we present the results, and then we will open up for you to put questions to ask. So my name is Kristina Franzen, and I'm the CFO of Bilia. And together with me, I have...
Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD
Per Avander, Managing Director for Bilia AB. And we would like to start with some highlights, and then be a little bit deeper in the business areas. We have 3 different business areas, service business. We have a car business and fuel business, and be a little bit deeper in the service and car business.
But from the beginning, more generally, we reported an operating profit of SEK 489 million compared to quarter 3 last year, SEK 402 million. We improved the margin to 5.9% compared to 5.3% last year.
For used cars, we report the best result ever for the quarter, SEK 174
Q3 2021 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...