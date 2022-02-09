Q4 2021 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO



Good afternoon, everybody, and most welcome to this telephone meeting around the results for the fourth quarter for Bilia. My name is Kristina Franzen, and I'm the CFO for Bilia and together with me on the line, I have...



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Yes. My name is Per Avander, Managing Director for Bilia AB.



Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO



And today, in this telephone conference, actually, myself and Per will be on separate locations due to that Per was tested positive for COVID. So we would like to ask you all to mute your phones as we will not be able to do that from our side today due to the separate locations. So please mute your phones, and we will give you some highlights from the fourth quarter, and then you are, of course, welcome to put questions.



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-