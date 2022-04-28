Q1 2022 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Bilia audiocast conference Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Per Avander, CEO; and Kristina Franzen, CFO; and Carl Ewetz. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Carl Fredrik Ewetz -



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone, welcome to Bilia's, the first quarter presentation. And we can go to the next slide, which should be the agenda. And we are starting with market trends. We will briefly go through the Q1 results and then dig deeper into the service business and car business that will be done by our CEO, Per Avander. Then we will move to the financial position and M&A with Kristina Franzen and Per Avander will then continue and finish off with an outlook for Q2 and then obviously, Q&A then. So I give the words to Per Avander, CEO.



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Thank you very much. And we start with Slide #3, Market Trends. The first point, electrical cars. Norway is in a class for