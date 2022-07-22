Q2 2022 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Thank you very much, Dorothy, and good morning and welcome to Bilia's Q2 results presentation. As Dorothy said, my name is Carl Fredrik Ewetz, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations here at Bilia. And some of you might already have seen our report and noticed we report a stable set of figures, especially within Service. Remember, our Service Business represents between 60% and 70% of our profits, so very important.



We can go to the next slide, please, and that slide should be the agenda. It speaks for itself. But for you who are dialing in and are not able to see the slides, we will start with current market environment update. We will go through the results on the group level, and also dig into Service and the Car Business. Kristina