Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Bilia Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carl Fredrik. Please go ahead.
Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB(publ)-Head of IR
Thank you very much and good morning and welcome to Bilia's third quarter presentation. This morning, we released a stable set of figures, actually third best quarter result ever. We can jump to the next slide, which is agenda. We have a current market environment, we're talking about the group results and little bit on financial positions, M&A. And finally, we'll finish off with the outlook for the next quarter. And here to present our CFO, Kristina Franzen and Per Avander, CEO and myself. So I leave the word to Per Avander.
Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD
Q3 2022 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...