Q3 2022 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Bilia Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carl Fredrik. Please go ahead.



Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB(publ)-Head of IR



Thank you very much and good morning and welcome to Bilia's third quarter presentation. This morning, we released a stable set of figures, actually third best quarter result ever. We can jump to the next slide, which is agenda. We have a current market environment, we're talking about the group results and little bit on financial positions, M&A. And finally, we'll finish off with the outlook for the next quarter. And here to present our CFO, Kristina Franzen and Per Avander, CEO and myself. So I leave the word to Per Avander.



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD

