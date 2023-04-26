Q1 2023 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Bilia Q1 Report for 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to Carl Fredrik Ewetz. Please go ahead.
Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB(publ)-Head of IR and M&A
Thank you very much for that introduction, and welcome to Bilia's Q1 results presentation with CEO, Per Avander; CFO, Kristina Franzen; and our Deputy CEO, Stefan Nordstrom; and I, Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations.
We follow our quarterly procedures. And as you can see the agenda here on Page 2 similar as last quarter, and we will start with how we see the current car industry, and I leave the word to Per Avander.
Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD
Okay. Thank you very much, carl Fredrik. The current market situation. There is still good demand in the service business, but important tire season is a little bit late due to the late spring with cold weather, especially in Sweden and Norway. .
