Q3 2023 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB(publ)-Head of IR and M&A



Thank you very much for the introduction and a warm welcome to Bilia's Q3 results presentation with CEO, Per Avander; and CFO, Kristina FranzÃ©n and myself. As you might already seen, we report stable results with an improved cash flow in the quarter.



The agenda is similar to last quarter, we start describing the current market environment in the industry, and we're finishing off with an outlook for the quarter. So let's start, and I'll leave the word to Per Avander.



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Thank you very much, Carl Fredrik. And we start with the current market situation in the car industry. There is a very good demand in Service Business with quite long booking times. New cars has a weaker