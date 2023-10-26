Q3 2023 Biesse SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Pierre Giorgio Sallier de La Tour - Biesse S.p.A. - Manager of Corporate Financial Report



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, welcome. So I hope you all received the communication, so the press release regarding our consolidated financial results at 30th of September. Let me start by very briefly commenting our main indicators, and then we can move on to your questions if you want to explore further specific issues.



So we're looking at consolidated net revenues for the 9 months at EUR 596 million. Now this represents a drop versus the same period last year, where net revenues stood at EUR 613 million. So that's minus 2.9%.



If we move down to the EBITDA, we have achieved close to EUR 63 million, which is down by 11% versus the almost EUR 71 million we achieved last