Q3 2023 Biotage AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded. Welcome to Biotage Q3 Report for 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Tomas Blomquist; and CFO, Andrew Kellett. Please go ahead.



Tomas Blomquist - Biotage AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our interim report Q3 call. I'm Tomas Blomquist, President and CEO of Biotage, and I'm here with our new CFO, Andrew Kellett. Before Andrew goes to our Q3 results, I will share some highlights from the quarter. And as always, we will answer your questions at the end of the call. So let's start with our executive summary on Slide 5.



Despite the market headwinds, we see many positive developments during Q3. For example, in Q3, we witnessed a reported all-time high sales of SEK 449 million which is a growth of 12% year-on-year, an improved gross margin of 2.8 percentage points up to 62.9%. An improved cash flow from operating activities of SEK 103 million which is SEK 6 million better