Q2 2023 Bittium Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Karoliina Malmi - Bittium Oyj - VP of IR, Communications & Marketing and Member of Management Group



Good morning all, and welcome to this press conference on Bittium Corporation's Half Year Financial Report. My name is Karoliina Malmi, and I am here today with Mr. Johan Westermarck, our CEO. Welcome.



Johan Westermarck - Bittium Oyj - CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Thank you.



Karoliina Malmi - Bittium Oyj - VP of IR, Communications & Marketing and Member of Management Group



(Operator Instructions) Please, Johan, you can start.



Johan Westermarck - Bittium Oyj - CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Thank you, Karoliina, and good morning to everybody. And today, I will go through the half year financial report of Bittium Corporation. And first, I would like to have some disclaimers. In this presentation, we will have a lot of forward-looking statements including expect, believe, foresee and so forth. And by nature, these statements involve risk and