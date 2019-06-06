Bruker Corp at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So we're going to go ahead and get started. Thanks. Good afternoon. Welcome to the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandon Couillard, cover the life science tools. Here from the company, CEO, Mr. Frank Laukien, as well as Juergen Srega, who runs the Daltonics Division for Bruker as well just coming out of very important ASMS Conference earlier this week and look forward to hearing some of your feedback from that show. Frank will make some opening remarks, and then we'll have a little fireside chat. There will be a breakout room downstairs in Broadway afterwards. And I'll turn it over to Frank.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you. Thank you so much for having us, Brandon, and thank you for sticking around after 4:00. Pleasure to be here again. So maybe 2 topics starting out with Q1 and our longer-term outlook. We had a good Q1. We did raise our guidance incrementally to 4.5% to 5.5% organic growth and our operating margin expansion