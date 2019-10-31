Oct 31, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Bruker's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Miroslava Minkova. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development
Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Chief Financial Officer.
In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call, we'll be referencing a slide presentation. The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from the quarterly release -- Quarterly Results section on Bruker's Investor Relations website.
During today's call, we'll be highlighting non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, which is posted on our website
Q3 2019 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
