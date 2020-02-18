Feb 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bruker Corporation's Q4 2019 Preliminary Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ma'am, please go ahead.
Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development
Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this morning's conference call to discuss Bruker's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 preliminary operating results. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Chief Financial Officer.
During today's call, we will discuss preliminary Q4 and fiscal year revenue and operating income results. We will not be able to address any tax rate, earnings per share, cash flow or balance sheet questions as such items have not yet been
Bruker Corp to Discuss Preliminary Q4 2019 Operating Results Transcript
Feb 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...