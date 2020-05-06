Q1 2020 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Bruker Corporation Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ma'am, please go ahead.



Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call we'll be referencing a slide presentation. The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from the latest results section on Bruker's Investor Relations website. During today's call, we'll be highlighting non-GAAP financial information.