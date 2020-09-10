Sep 10, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT

Daniel Louis Leonard - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Great. Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the fireside chat today with Bruker. Joining us from the company are Frank Laukien, CEO; and Miroslava Minkova from Investor Relations. I'm Dan Leonard, the life science tools, services and diagnostics analyst here at Wells Fargo.



The format is largely fireside chat. If you have a question for management, please raise your hand in Zoom, or you can just shoot me an e-mail, and we'll try to address it. Before we hop into the Q&A, I believe, Frank, you want to make some opening comments to kick things off.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Yes. Thank you very much, Dan for having us at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference. Just thought I'll give a 2 or 3 minutes of