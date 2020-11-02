Nov 02, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Bruker Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development
Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Chief Financial Officer. In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call, we'll be referencing a slide presentation.
The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from the Latest Results section on Bruker's Investor Relations website. During today's call, we'll be highlighting non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP
Q3 2020 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript
