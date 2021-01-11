Jan 11, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT

Casey Rene Woodring - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everyone. Welcome to the 2021 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Casey Woodring. I'm a member of the life science tools and diagnostics equity research team here at JPMorgan. Today, it's my pleasure to introduce the management team from Bruker. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, let me turn it over to Frank.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Casey. Pleasure to be here. Hello, everyone. Given the shortened format of the presentation this year, I do not intend to give you a complete overview of Bruker, but instead give you an update on how our strategy is evolving in 2021 and beyond. I will briefly touch on our Q4 -- give you a Q4 update and briefly touch on some preliminary view -- not yet guidance, preliminary view of 2021. But mostly, I'd like to talk to you about Project Accelerate 2.0, as we call it. It is Project Accelerate, our fast -- our high-growth, high-margin initiatives, but several of them, in