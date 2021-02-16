Q4 2020 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier this morning, during today's conference call, we will be referencing a slide presentation. The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from the latest results section on Bruker's Investor Relations website.



During today's call, we will be highlighting non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP to GAAP