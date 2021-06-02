Jun 02, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Welcome to the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandon Couillard. I cover the life science tools in diagnostics sector here at the firm. It is my great pleasure to have Bruker with us at the conference again this year.



Joining us from the company today, Chairman, President and CEO, Dr. Frank Laukien; as well as Juergen Srega, who heads up the Bruker CALID Group. I'll turn it over to Frank to make some opening remarks, and then we'll jump into Q&A. Frank?



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Yes, Brandon, great to be back. And with Juergen again, almost every year, we do that. Normally, it's ASMS time around the time of the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. This year, the big Mass Spectrometry Conference was pushed to the fall, but we nevertheless launched some very important products for proteomics yesterday, and I'll talk about that in a moment. And of course, that's