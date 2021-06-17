Bruker Corp Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Jun 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Good morning, and good afternoon to folks joining us from Europe. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's 2021 Virtual Investor Day. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. I will be the host for today's event. Joining me for today's Virtual Investor Day are Dr. Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as the presidents of our 3 Bruker Scientific Instruments groups - Mr. Juergen Srega, President of the Bruker CALID Group; Dr. Falko Busse, President of Bruker BioSpin; and Dr. Mark Munch, President of the Bruker NANO Group and Corporate Executive Vice President.



Next, I would like to review the agenda for today. We will begin with the strategy and opportunities section presented by Frank Laukien. Frank and our group presidents will then cover select Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives in greater detail. Finally, Gerald will discuss our financial outlook and operational