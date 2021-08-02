Q2 2021 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Bruker Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And also note, today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Miroslava Minkova, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ma'am, please go ahead.
Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development
Thank you, Jamie. Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Bruker Corporation. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call, we'll be referencing a slide presentation. The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from the Latest Results section on Bruker's Investor Relations
