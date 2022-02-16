Feb 16, 2022 / 01:40PM GMT

Puneet Souda - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Life Science Tools & Diagnostics and Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Great. Welcome, everyone, to the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Puneet Souda, SVB Leerink tools and diagnostic analyst. It's my pleasure to be hosting the Bruker management team. We had a last-minute change in the schedule. Frank won't be able to make it today due to an unforeseen last-minute scheduling issue, and Gerald is joining us. So CFO, Gerald Herman, and also from the Investor Relations team, Justin Ward. So Gerald, great to have you at our conference.



Gerald N. Herman - Bruker Corporation - Executive VP, CFO, Corporate Controller & Interim Head of IR



Thank you. Pleased to be here.



Puneet Souda - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Life Science Tools & Diagnostics and Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Great. So just a housekeeping item for folks online. If you could submit your chat -- submit your questions into the chat, then I'll cover them as they come