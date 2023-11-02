Q3 2023 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Justin Joseph Ward - Bruker Corporation - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Justin Ward, and I'm Bruker's Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; Mark Munch, President of the Bruker NANO Group and Corporate Executive Vice President; and Gerald Herman, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call, we will be referencing a slide presentation that can be downloaded from the Events & Presentations section of Bruker's Investor Relations website. During today's call, we will be highlighting non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of our