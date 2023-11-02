Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for attending today's conference call. I would now like to turn the call over to Justin Ward, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Justin Joseph Ward - Bruker Corporation - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Development
Thank you, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Justin Ward, and I'm Bruker's Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; Mark Munch, President of the Bruker NANO Group and Corporate Executive Vice President; and Gerald Herman, our Executive Vice President and CFO.
In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call, we will be referencing a slide presentation that can be downloaded from the Events & Presentations section of Bruker's Investor Relations website. During today's call, we will be highlighting non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of our
Q3 2023 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...