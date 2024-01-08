Bruker Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 08, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT

Rachel Marie Vatnsdal Olson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Perfect. Good morning, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal from the life science tools and diagnostics team at JPMorgan. Pleased to introduce Bruker. Frank Laukien is going to do the presentation. As we typically do for these, it will be 20, 25 minutes of a presentation followed by Q&A. If any of you in the room have questions, feel free to either submit them via the app on the Meta meeting's website or ping me directly. With that, Frank, why don't you take it away?



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, and thank you, everybody, for being here. I want to acknowledge 2 of our directors, very pleased that you could make it. Thank you. Thank you, Rachel, for having us and giving us this excellent time slot, while we're all awake and psyched for this conference. I'd like to acknowledge 2 of my colleagues, our CFO, Gerald Herman; and Mark Munch, who runs our Bruker Nano group and there's a lot of the spatial biology field and single cell