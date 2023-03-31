Q4 2022 Brockhaus Technologies AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Marco Brockhaus - Brockhaus Technologies AG - CEO & Member of the Management Board



Yeah, thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Brockhaus Technologies earnings call for fiscal year 2022.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that the slides we are presenting will afterwards be published in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.brockhaus-technologies.com. After our presentation, we will be open the call to questions from your side. To be fair to everyone, please limit yourself to one question plus one follow-up. Thank you very much in advance.



Before we present our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on page 2 of our presentation, which explains the understanding of forward-looking statements. Additionally, please refer to Note 6 of our annual report