Q1 2019 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to this Q1 conference call. I, Mattias, will start by going through the business overview and then Pernilla will dig into the financials in more detail. And we will talk off the presentation available on our website.



At start, we think from the year, Q1 was good. Overall, sales and profitability increased. Sales was up 7.5%. Gross margin is good and cost control is good. And the EBITA margin, operating margin, so to speak, went up by 3.7 percentage points.



We see that the market continued to grow in Q1 as it did in Q4, positively affected by the weather, although not as favorable as 2 years ago and we continue to take market