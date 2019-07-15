Q2 2019 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you and welcome, everybody, to this Q2 conference call. We will use the presentation on our website as the basis for the conference call. Overall, as a heading for the Q2 is that most things developed really well except the market. In our business gross margin is up and as a unit, we continue to have very good cost control. We continue to see very good reception of new Byggmax stores, and we continue to increase profitability in SkÃ¥nska Byggvaror. Overall, the earnings are about the same as last year with EBITA excluding non-recurring items down SEK 2 million, SEK 133 million versus SEK 135 million last year. And if we would have looked at the results the way did last year, i.e. excluding