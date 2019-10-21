Q3 2019 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Byggmax Q3 Report 2019. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Mattias Ankarberg, CEO; and Karl LindstrÃ¶m, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody, to this Byggmax Q3 conference call. I have, as the operator mentioned, our interim CFO, Karl, with me as well, and I'll go through the presentation and then we'll take questions. We will use, as a basis for the conference call, the presentation available on our Investor Relations website.



And we can start overall on Page 2. The third quarter is -- captures the peak season for Byggmax and it's the largest by sales, and we do a good result in Q3. Net sales increased and profit increased. Net sales is up almost 6%. We have a strong gross margin development and we continue to have solid cost control.



Operating profit -- adjusted EBITA