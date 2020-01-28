Q4 2019 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody, to this Byggmax Q4 call. I am also happy to say that we are now joined by our new CFO, Helena, who will present some of the financial developments to you later. As usual, we talk from a presentation available on our website.



And if we start on Page 2 with some highlights, we can see that the Q4 results were stable in terms of profit despite the early autumn that we had anticipated. As expected, the market developed negatively in the outdoor segment due to the early autumn, and net sales decreased by almost 5% and a development very much in line with other autumns with similar weather patterns. But despite that, we delivered a