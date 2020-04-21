Q1 2020 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Byggmax Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Mattias Ankarberg, CEO; and Helena Nathhorst, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to this Q1 2020 conference call. As usual, we will talk through a presentation that's available on our website. And I will start by going through some business updates and then hand over to Helena for more of the financials.



On Page 2, excuse me, overall, Q1 2020 was a very strong start to the year for us. We should start by saying that during this period, we have had health and safety as the top priority, health and safety of our colleagues and customers during this COVID-19 situation that we are all in, and we will come back to that later.



Financials in very brief summary. Net sales, very strong, up 23% with 21% like-for-like growth, combination