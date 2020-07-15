Q2 2020 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to this Byggmax Q2 conference call. We will, as usual, speak to a presentation that's available on our website. I will start, and then hand over to Helena for the financials.



And we can start with a summary on Page 3. The second quarter this year is the best quarter we've ever had by quite a margin. And obviously, since we are still in a COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety has been the top priority for us also in this quarter.



On financials, net sales was up 39% to almost SEK 2.5 billion. Like-for-like was the same, given the negative currency effects. There is an exceptional market growth in the quarter due to the stay-home effect during the pandemic, and we will