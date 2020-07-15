Jul 15, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Byggmax conference call. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.
Today, I'm pleased to present Mattias Ankarberg, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to this Byggmax Q2 conference call. We will, as usual, speak to a presentation that's available on our website. I will start, and then hand over to Helena for the financials.
And we can start with a summary on Page 3. The second quarter this year is the best quarter we've ever had by quite a margin. And obviously, since we are still in a COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety has been the top priority for us also in this quarter.
On financials, net sales was up 39% to almost SEK 2.5 billion. Like-for-like was the same, given the negative currency effects. There is an exceptional market growth in the quarter due to the stay-home effect during the pandemic, and we will
Q2 2020 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 15, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...