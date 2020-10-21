Q3 2020 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to this Byggmax Q3 conference call. With me is also Helena Nathhorst, our CFO, who also will be presenting today. And as usual, we speak to a presentation, which is available on our website.



Overall, it was another very strong quarter for Byggmax. We grow really well with a combination of good market growth and own initiatives. We are still in a pandemic and, obviously, health and safety has remained the top priority for us during this situation. We'll come back to that.



In the quarter 3, net sales increased 21% and like-for-like was 20%. There is a clear negative currency effect also. We continue to see very good growth online, and Byggmax e-commerce grew 40%.



