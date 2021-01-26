Full Year 2020 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Byggmax conference call. (Operator Instructions). And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Mattias Ankarberg, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome, everybody, to this Byggmax Q4 conference call. I am also joined by our CFO, Helena Nathhorst, who will help me to go through this presentation and the call. And as usual, we speak to a presentation that's available on our website.



To start off, on Page 2, summary of the quarter. I think you can phrase it that as another great quarter during this record year. We had strong sales development of 29% in a strong market, and we continue to grow a bit faster than the market and particularly have really good momentum in e-commerce. Byggmax e-commerce grew 60% in quarter 4.



We also continue to get very good leverage from the increased sales, i.e., converting additional sales