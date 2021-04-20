Q1 2021 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Byggmax Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present Mattias Ankarberg. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to the Byggmax Q1 Conference Call. As usual, we will talk to a presentation that is available on our website. And with me, I also have our CFO, Helena, and as usual, we will take turns presenting the material this -- during this call.



And we'll kick off on Page 2 with a summary of the quarter. And as you probably have seen, a really strong start to the year despite now meeting tough comparables from a great 2020. So overall, net sales in Q1 increased 26% on top of the 23% in the comparables from last year to just over SEK 1.1 billion in sales. It is still a good market. We still continue to take a lot of market share, and I'll come back to that, of course, in a minute.



Like-for-like