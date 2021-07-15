Q2 2021 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Byggmax conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Mattias Ankarberg, CEO. Please begin the meeting.
Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you. Welcome, everybody, to this Q2 conference call. I also have with me Helena Nathhorst, our CFO. And as usual, we will take turns to go through a presentation. And we will also, as usual, speak to a presentation that is available on our website. And I will start, we could kick off on Page 2. Overall, a very strong quarter, the best quarter in history for us despite the very exceptional comparables from Q2 last year.
We increased net sales by 13% on the back of a 39% growth last year to just over SEK 2.8 billion in sales. Continued strong markets and continued share gains, which we'll come back to you in a minute. Like-for-like sales up 9%. Continued very strong growth from the e-commerce part, particularly Byggmax branded e-commerce increased 35%
