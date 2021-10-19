Q3 2021 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Mattias Ankarberg, CEO.



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to this Byggmax Q3 conference call. With me is also, as usual, our CFO, Helena Nathhorst, and Helena and I will take turns to go through this conference call. As usual, we will open up for Q&A after the presentation. And also as usual, we will speak to the presentation that's available on our Byggmax IR website.



And if we start to kick it off on Page 2. Q3 marks another strong quarter for us at Byggmax, of course, are very pleased with. It's the continued momentum from earlier quarters and a quite nice trend now. So highlights financially. Net sales was up 9% in the quarter, meeting quite tough comparable, so plus 21% from last year. So getting to SEK 2.4 billion.



We continue, as in many