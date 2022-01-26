Q4 2021 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to this very much Q4 con call. With me, I also have our CFO, Helena Nathhorst. And as usual, we will speak to the presentation available on our website. I will start, and then I will cover financials before we wrap up and move to Q&A. And we'll start on Page 2 in the presentation. So we ended a very strong year, a record year with another really strong quarter, which we're really happy about.



We are obviously in a period where we have extreme comparables to face. But despite that, Q4 net sales increased by 7% on top of 29% last year to just over SEK 1.3 billion. We continue to take market share quite a lot. So in a market that is now stabilizing is something we will