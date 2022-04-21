Q1 2022 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Welcome everybody to this conference call. As usual, it is myself, Mattias, and our CFO, Helena, who will take this call, and we will talk through the presentation that's available on our website. So, I will start with the business updates and then Helena will cover the financials.



So starting on Page 2 in our presentation, we had a very good quarter. First quarter of -- really good strong start to the year. We are now facing quite exceptional comparable numbers from last year's COVID period, particularly during the first half of last year. But despite that, we continue to grow quite well. 14% sales increase in total and 1% positive like-for-like. The market has clearly stabilized at a good level, and we