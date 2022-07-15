Half Year 2022 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Lydia. Welcome, everybody, to this conference call. We will, as usual, talk through a presentation that will be on our website. I will go through a business update and the market side, and then Helena will go into financials. And after that, we'll move into Q&A.



So overall, and speaking of Page 2 in our presentation, this is a good quarter, in line with our own expectations. We continue to perform at a level clearly above the level where we were before the pandemic. We are, as you may be aware, facing exceptional comparables in this quarter with not just one but two exceptional factors that also contributed to a so-called