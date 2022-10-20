Q3 2022 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



I'll now hand over to your host, Mattias Ankarberg, CEO, to begin. Over to you, Mattias.



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to this Q3 conference call. I am here with Helena, our CFO. And as usual, we'll be talking to a presentation that's available on our IR website. I will cover business aspect and then Helena will go through a bit more deeper on the financials before we sum up and open up for Q&A.



So starting off on Page 2. Overall, Q3 2022 is a good quarter, sorry, for us despite what is reality a very tough consumer market at the moment, which we will come back to. Headline numbers. Our Q3 net sales decreased about 5% to just over SEK 2.2 billion or almost SEK 2.3 billion. We have a like-for-like negative of 11% in the quarter and e-commerce share of 21%. Just as in