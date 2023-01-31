Full Year 2022 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon all. Welcome to the Byggmax Group Q4 Report 2022. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the floor to Mattias Ankarberg to begin. Mattias, please go ahead when you're ready.



Mattias Ankarberg - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you so much. Welcome, everybody, to this Q4 conference call. I am here today with our CFO, Helena, and we will take turns walking you through the Q4 and taking questions. As usual, we will speak to a presentation that's available on our Investor Relations website. And I'll start with a summary, which is on Page 2 in the presentation.



And overall, we continue in the fourth quarter to make good progress in what is or continues to be a tough consumer market. Top line financials, Q4 net sales decreased by 10% to almost SEK 1.2 billion, a like-for-like decrease of 15%, continued e-commerce share of around 20%. And as in the third quarter, we see continued very strong progress in what we