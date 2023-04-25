Q1 2023 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to this Q1 conference call. As usual, we'll be speaking to a presentation that's available on our IR website. And I will do also, as usual, a bit of a business update to start with before Helena, our CFO, will cover financials, and then I'll come back and summarize with the summary and the outlook.



But overall, I will start off on Page 2. Overall, Q1 is our smallest quarter seasonally in the year, and it's been a quarter which is very much in line with our expectations. For those of you who follow us, you may remember that in the Q4 report, we said that we expect it to be a tough market for at least another quarter. We also said we are focusing on making