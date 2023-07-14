Q2 2023 Byggmax Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Karl Sandlund - Byggmax Group AB(publ)-CEO



Well, thank you very much. And again, a warm welcome to this conference call where we will present the Byggmax report for the second quarter of 2023. I'm Karl Sandlund, and with me, I have Helena Nathhorst, our CFO. And we will be speaking to a presentation that is available on our website as usual, and we'll try to guide you to the right page during the presentation.



And to start with, I will give a short business update before Helena will cover the financials, and after that, I'll come back with a summary before we open up for questions.



So if we start and move to Page #2 in the presentation. As you know, this -- the second quarter is part of our high season. And during this reported quarter, Byggmax delivered solid profitability, above the pre-pandemic level. We had a stable, high gross margin and a strong cost control with lower operating costs than we had at the same quarter last year.



As expected, the consumer market continued to be weak during the second quarter, even though the development was