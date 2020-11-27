Full Year 2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning to all of you, and welcome to our financial year '20 year-end presentation. I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of Benchmark Holdings, and I am joined by our CFO, Septima Maguire. And together, we are going to give you an insight into the financial performance of our financial year ending September 30 as well as update you on status, strategy and outlook for the group going forward.



Slide 2, please. So we can start off with the highlights. Truly, financial year '20 has been an exceptional year for Benchmark, a year of true transformation. The main theme has been to deliver on a highly needed restructuring. And we have done so. We have completed a very significant