Q3 2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Hannah Kathryn Crowe - Equity Development Limited - Head of Investor Access & Co-Owner



We'll hear from Benchmark Holdings, who reported their Q3 results last week. They're here today to just talk you through that presentation and take some Q&A at the end.



So without further ado, I will hand you over to Trond Williksen, CEO.



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Hannah, and good morning to all of you, and welcome to this presentation. I am Trond Williksen, CEO of Benchmark. And as usual, I am here with our CFO, Septima Maguire. And together we'll give you insight into our financial and operational results for third quarter of our financial year 2021. At the end of presentation, we will also share with you our views on the outlook for the remainder of the year as well as for the time to come.



Moving on to Slide -- this time, I would like to start with presenting images of something that happened after the end of the quarter. As some of you probably guess these are pictures from the first operations with