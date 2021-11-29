Full Year 2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director
Good morning to all of you, and welcome to this year-end presentation for financial year '21.
I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of Benchmark. And as usual, I'm here with our CFO, Septima Maguire. We are going to give you insight into the financial and operational performance for financial year '21 as well as some key initiatives that we have taken to strengthen the progress of the group. And as usual, at the end of the presentation, we'll also cover the outlook when we are now moving into financial year '22.
Moving over to some highlights. First of all, we are happy to announce that we have left behind a year where we have managed to exceed expectations and create a strong momentum for the group. Following good progress in all our 3 business areas, the year ended with revenues of GBP 125.1 million, which represented a year-on-year growth of 18% compared to financial year '20, or 25% if you measure it in constant exchange rates.
In terms of adjusted EBITDA, we see an even stronger development, ending the year with
