Q1 2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning to all of you, and welcome to our Q1 Financial Year 2022 presentation. I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of Benchmark. And as usual, I'm here with our CFO, Septima Maguire.



We will give you insight into our financial and operational performance for the first quarter in this financial year. And at the end of the presentation, as normal, we will cover the outlooks for the group for the remainder of this financial year.



So moving over to Slide 2 on highlights. And again, it's really a pleasure for me to again be able to present strong results, results that reflects a continuation of a journey that we have been on since the end of the restructuring of the group in financial year '20. Key words describing our first quarter are strong growth in top line, even stronger growth in