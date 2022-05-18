Half Year 2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning to all of you, and welcome to our Half Year Results Presentation in Benchmark. I am Trond Williksen, the CEO of the Group. And as usual, I'm here with Septima Maguire, our CFO.



We will provide you with insight into the financial and operational performance in the first half and the second quarter of this financial year, and we'll also cover the outlook for the group for the remainder of the financial year.



At this time, we will also utilize the opportunity at half year way point of the year to refresh on the unique strategic positioning of the group as well as share our thoughts on targets in the medium term in the next 3 to 5 years.



But as usual, let me start out with some highlights. And again, we are happy to announce strong financials, reflecting a strong and continued progress of the group. The numbers really speak for themselves. Revenue's year-on-year for the first half has grown by 33%, reflecting good growth and progress in all business areas. Even better, the adjusted EBITDA has grown even more