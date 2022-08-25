Q3 2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Hannah Kathryn Crowe - Equity Development Limited - Head of Investor Access & Co-Owner



(technical difficulty) presentation today by Trond Williksen, CEO; and Septima Maguire, CFO. And at the end, there will be the opportunity for questions. So without further ado, over to you, Trond.



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Hannah, and welcome to all of you to this presentation of our third quarter results in Benchmark. As introduced, I am Trond Williksen, I'm the CEO of Benchmark. And as normal, I am here together with our excellent CFO, Septima Maguire. And we will give you insight into the financial and operational performance in our third quarter as well as cover outlooks for the group for the remainder of this financial year.



So let me start as normal with some highlights from the quarter. And again, we are happy to announce financials reflecting a strong and continued progress for the group. And third quarter this year represents the fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter growth in