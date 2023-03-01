Q1 2023 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Hannah Kathryn Crowe - Equity Development Limited - Head of Investor Access & Co-Owner



This meeting is being recorded. (technical difficulty) Benchmark Holdings who reported their Q1 results yesterday. This afternoon, we will hear from the management team, Trond Williksen and Septima Maguire, who will take you through the presentation. And as ever, Q&A will come at the end. (Operator Instructions) Without further ado, over to you, Trond.



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon to all of you, and welcome to this presentation of the results from our first quarter in this financial year. As usual, I'm here together with Septima Maguire, our CFO. And in the presentation, we will follow [beautiful] program starting with me giving you some highlights of the first quarter, then Septima will go through the financial numbers in more in detail before we are going to cover the outlook for the company in the time to come. And of course, at the end, there will be -- we are open for questions from all of you.



